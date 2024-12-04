Swiggy's ad spend soars to Rs 605.3 crore in Q2 FY 2025, up 13.2%

Food delivery platform Swiggy has increased its advertising and promotional expenses by 13.2% to Rs 605.3 crore for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025, up from Rs 534.6 crore in the same period last year. The company’s consolidated ad spend, which includes its e-commerce platform Instamart and Scootsy Logistics, has risen to Rs 537 crore, reflecting a 9% year-on-year growth.
The Bengaluru-based platform has also reduced its losses to Rs 490.8 crore in Q2 FY 2025, compared to Rs 590 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year. Swiggy's sales, meanwhile, saw a notable increase, rising to Rs 2,146 crore from Rs 1,547 crore in Q2 FY 2024.
Swiggy’s continued expansion includes its 10-minute delivery service, Bolt, which has now launched in over 400 cities. The company has invested Rs 1,600 crore into its wholly owned subsidiary, Scootsy Logistics, as part of its ongoing expansion of Instamart and other services. Additionally, it has infused up to Rs 250 crore into working capital.
Swiggy made its debut in the Indian stock market last month, listing with an 8% premium over its issue price of Rs 390. The company’s Rs 11,327-crore initial public offering (IPO) was fully subscribed during its three-day window period.
In its updated IPO-related documents, the platform increased its ad and promotional expenses to Rs 1,115.3 crore, up from Rs 929.5 crore in previous filings. For fiscal year 2024, Swiggy’s brand marketing and promotional expenses amounted to Rs 558.9 crore, or 8.17% of its total other expenses. In the first quarter of FY 2025, the company’s ad spending soared to Rs 147.25 crore or 7.43% of total other expenses.
The quick delivery platform has also entered into a brand promotion agreement with a marketing agency, committing to spend up to Rs 1,114.5 crore over the next four years on brand marketing across various channels, including traditional media, OTT platforms, and digital media.