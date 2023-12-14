Swiggy Instamart partners with DRIM Global for Influencer Marketing

DRIM Global, an influencer marketing platform has announced its collaboration with Swiggy Instamart, the instant grocery delivery service.
The platform has been leveraging influencer networks to connect brands with their target audiences. It is looking to enhance Swiggy Instamart's visibility through its influencer marketing initiative.
Through this collaboration, the brand aims to resonate with consumers on a personal level, harnessing the power of influential voices across various digital platforms.
"We are thrilled to partner with Swiggy Instamart, a trailblazer in the quick grocery delivery space," stated Anwesha Sarker, Head of Growth at DRIM Global. "Our performance platform's ability to identify, select and engage with the relevant performing influencers and to deliver exponential results through a data-driven approach, powered by unique Machine Learning, aligns perfectly with Swiggy Instamart's vision to create meaningful impact and growth. Together, we aim to set new benchmarks in influencer-driven performance marketing initiatives in the quick delivery service segment.”
This partnership looks to shift how brands within the e-commerce and grocery sectors harness the potential of influencer marketing to establish deeper connections with their audience base.
"We're thrilled about this collaboration with DRIM Global," said Amit Kumar Banka, Head of Growth Marketing at Swiggy. "By leveraging the power of influencers, we're excited to further enrich the experience for our users and showcase the expertise of our service professionals."