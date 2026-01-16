Switch Mobility onboards Sonali Singh as Head of Marketing

Switch Mobility has appointed Sonali Singh as its Head of Marketing, according to a post she shared on LinkedIn.
“I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Head of Marketing at Switch Mobility!” Singh wrote.
In her new role, Singh is expected to oversee brand strategy, integrated marketing, digital initiatives and public relations, working with the brand’s leadership team, as per a media report.
Sonali Singh has over a decade of experience in marketing and brand management across automotive, consumer electronics and consulting.
Before joining Switch Mobility, she worked at Tata Motors as Deputy General Manager, overseeing marketing and brand strategy for its commercial vehicles business.
She previously served as Brand and Digital Marketing Head at BSH Home Appliances Group and as a Senior Consultant at Deloitte, advising clients on digital transformation and omnichannel strategy.
Earlier in her career, Singh held brand and product marketing roles at Panasonic India and HCL Infosystems, where she worked on campaigns, partnerships and go-to-market initiatives.