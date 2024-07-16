Symphony Limited elevates Anuj Arora as Global CMO

Anuj Arora, previously serving as the Chief Marketing Officer at Symphony Limited, has now transitioned to the role of Global Chief Marketing Officer and Business Lead at the company.
Announcing this new chapter in a LinkedIn post, Arora said, "I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Chief Marketing Officer and Business Head at Symphony Limited!"
Prior to his role at Symphony Limited, he held significant roles in strategic marketing across organisations, serving as the Head of Marketing and Consumer Experience at Welspun Group, Chief Manager of Marketing (Kids Products) at Piramal Enterprises along with being the Marketing/Category Head at Faber-Castell. Arora also contributed to Shachihata (India) Private Limited as DGM Marketing and held roles at Reliance Retail and Godrej Consumer Pvt. Ltd.