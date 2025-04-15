Taapsee Pannu takes on role as global ambassador for NIVEA

NIVEA has announced the appointment of actress Taapsee Pannu as the brand's Global Ambassador. This marks a step in the brand's ongoing efforts to strengthen its presence in India. Pannu, who has had a long-standing partnership with NIVEA, will now play a more prominent role in representing the brand globally.
Speaking about her new role, Taapsee Pannu shared, “I’ve always believed that skincare should be simple, effective, and effortless. With NIVEA Soft Daily UV, I get the hydration my skin needs and the UV protection it deserves, all in one lightweight formula. It’s the perfect daily companion for fresh and glowing skin!”
Shweta Dala, Marketing Director, NIVEA India, commented on the appointment, saying, “At NIVEA, we continuously innovate to bring the best skincare solutions to our consumers. With NIVEA Soft Daily UV, we’re addressing the growing need for everyday hydration with added UV protection in a formula that remains true to the much-loved NIVEA Soft experience. We are excited to introduce this game-changing product to our Indian consumers.”