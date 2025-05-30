Taboola expands operations in India with Gurugram office launch

Performance advertising platform Taboola has expanded its footprint in India with the opening of a new office in Gurugram, marking a step forward in its regional operations.
The office was inaugurated on May 27, 2025, at a closed-door event attended by senior company executives, including Eldad Maniv (President and COO), Kristy Sundjaja (Chief People Officer), Chanan Fogel (Vice President, APAC), Aaron Rigby (Regional Director, APAC), and Harpreet Singh (Country Manager, India).
The event also saw participation from Reuven Azar, Israel’s Ambassador to India.
Taboola’s expansion comes amid continued growth in India’s digital advertising landscape, with international players seeking to establish or strengthen their presence in the market.
Reflecting on the expansion, Eldad Maniv, President and Chief Operating Officer at Taboola, said: “India is an important market for Taboola, and over the years, we've seen strong adoption of our technology by both advertisers and publishers. Opening our Gurugram office is a practical step forward, it allows us to be closer to our partners and continue supporting their growth with the tools and expertise we’ve built globally.”
As part of the event, Taboola hosted a high impact roundtable titled 'The New Media Mandate: Redefining Performance in a Platform-First World.' The discussion spotlighted how marketers are navigating a fragmented media ecosystem, rethinking KPIs, content environments, and what scaled performance looks like beyond walled gardens.
Another highlight of the event was the panel discussion titled 'From Dependency to Diversification: Shaping the Future with AI, Personalisation & Partnerships.' This session brought together senior leaders from India’s top media houses to explore how AI, personalisation, and strategic partnerships are driving the next phase of growth. The discussion featured Chanan Fogel, Vice President APAC at Taboola; Sanjay Sindhwani, Chief Executive Officer at Indian Express Digital; Abhishek Sharma, Chief Product Officer at HT Digital; and Puneet Gupt, Chief Executive Officer at Times Internet.
The company also announced the renewal of its partnership with Jagran New Media for a term of three years. Since the beginning of their collaboration in April 2022, Taboola and Jagran have worked closely to advance content personalisation across Jagran’s digital network.
In addition, The Indian Express Group, a partner since 2018, has extended its relationship with the company for another three years. Indian Express has played a central role in advancing the use of Taboola’s personalisation tools.