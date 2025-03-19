Taboola marks 10 years with Microsoft, expands ads to Outlook & 365 apps

Taboola has reached a ten-year milestone in providing advertising services on Microsoft-owned digital properties and is now expanding its collaboration further.
The company has been delivering ads across Microsoft platforms, including MSN, Microsoft Edge, and other Windows experiences. As part of the expanded partnership, it will now serve ads on additional Microsoft applications, including Outlook and other products within the Microsoft 365 suite.
The company's technology is used to support digital monetisation and user engagement across various platforms. The partnership enables advertisers to reach a broad audience, with nearly 600 million daily active users engaging with Microsoft’s digital ecosystem.
“Reaching a decade serving ads with an industry leader such as Microsoft is an incredible milestone,” said Adam Singolda, CEO at Taboola. “Our collaboration has been established for the long-term, and on Taboola’s ability to help Microsoft provide richer experiences on its immensely popular digital properties. As we expand to offer advertising on additional Microsoft properties, we’re giving advertisers even more access to trusted, premium destinations that reach people across all different parts of their day as they’re actively engaged.”