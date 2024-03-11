Talented elevates Binaifer Dulani to founding partner

Talented has announced the promotion of Binaifer Dulani to the role of Founding Partner. Dulani, who has been with the agency since its inception in 2022 and is the first creative leader to join the agency's founding partners. Talented currently has homogenised designations across its teams.
Gautam Reghunath and PG Aditiya, co-founders of the agency said, “It really makes us happy when amazing things happen to amazing people. Binny is a champion creative but more importantly she’s a champion ally for everyone here, obsessed with bringing the best out of those around her. While we’ve always relied on her for counsel and advice as part of our leadership team, with this, she now becomes the third person and our first creative colleague to officially join Talented’s partner track. This is us merely providing her more of the stage she deserves to be able to continue having the incredible impact she’s already had on our company, colleagues and clients."
Binaifer Dulani said, “Talented is already ‘giving iconic’ in our industry. I’m a huge fan of how we’ve gone about building this place and the change we’ve been driving. Not just through our work but the refreshing ways in which we deal with people. I take this new designation very seriously and am conscious of everything it implies and the lofty agency vision I need to live up to. This is also what I believe creating equity really looks like - a commitment to a culture of sponsorship. While many organisations pride themselves on the quality of mentorship they provide young talent, especially young female talent; what we need more than ever before is sponsorship - where powerful allies, both male and female, put their neck on the line for talented women around them, and accelerate their careers. Talented is the best example of a creative agency that practises sponsorship - and our early success is testament to why the industry should follow suit. In my new role, I continue to stay committed to our founding philosophy and creating the best talent experience for Creatives to do their life’s best work.”
In the past, Binaifer Dulani has been part of the leadership team at Dentsu Webchutney, where she led 'The Unfiltered History Tour' winning multiple Grand Prix, and the Titanium Lion at Cannes Lions. Binaifer has also been at the forefront of industry diversity efforts and sits on the leadership team of Indian Creative Women, the nonprofit working to bridge the gender gap in senior creative leadership.