Tanveer Kaur joins Cheil India as Deputy General Manager for Samsung Group

Tanveer Kaur has joined Cheil India as Deputy General Manager for Samsung Group. She announced the move in a post on LinkedIn.
Kaur wrote, “I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Deputy General Manager at Cheil India (Samsung Group)”.
Before this role, Kaur was Partner - Digital Strategy at GroupM India, where she worked on digital strategy, lead generation and performance-led marketing initiatives. She previously served as Director at Publicis Groupe India, overseeing digital mandates and client strategy.
Kaur has also held senior leadership positions at Interactive Avenues and Wavemaker, managing business operations and integrated media strategies for brands across sectors.
Earlier in her career, she worked in Singapore with Resolution Media, collaborating with agency planning and digital teams on social, search, content marketing and programmatic campaigns.
She later joined Google Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd as New Business Sales Manager - Agency, where she focused on developing partnerships and driving new business across Southeast Asian markets.
Kaur began her career at GroupM India Pvt Ltd, managing search, social, display and video campaigns and leading performance reporting and analytics functions.