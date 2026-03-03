Target Edge launches a dedicated brand and creative unit

B2B digital marketing agency Target Edge has launched High Altitude, a dedicated brand and creative unit aimed at strengthening its integrated marketing model across North America, Europe and South Asia.
The new unit will focus on brand expression, design systems and creative execution, working alongside its digital growth, performance and analytics teams.
The launch comes as brands increasingly seek integrated marketing partnerships with clearer accountability and alignment across strategy, digital and creative functions. High Altitude formalises its approach of combining brand and creative services within a broader growth framework.
Commenting on the launch of the new unit, Pranav Parekh, Director, Target Edge, said, “Marketing today cannot operate in silos. Strategy, digital execution, and creative expression must move together. High Altitude allows us to bring focused creative craft into the same system that drives performance and measurable growth and thus becoming a 360-degree marketing support for B2B businesses.”
Latesh Keny, Executive Creative Director, High Altitude, added, “Our focus is on building work that holds up visually, strategically, and across channels. Being part of the Target Edge group ensures our creative decisions are informed by data, performance insights, and long-term brand strategy.”