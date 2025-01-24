Tata AIG Names Shekhar Saurabh as Head of Marketing

Shekhar Saurabh has been appointed as the Head of Marketing at Tata AIG General Insurance Company Limited. In this new role, Saurabh will lead branding and marketing strategies to strengthen the company’s position in the highly competitive insurance sector.
Prior to his appointment, Saurabh held positions at Godrej Consumer Products Limited and GSK Consumer Healthcare India, where he honed his skills in brand management, marketing strategy, and consumer insights.
Saurabh expressed his enthusiasm for the role on LinkedIn and said, "Excited to embark on a new journey with #Tata at #TATA AIG as Marketing Head. Extremely grateful to Godrej Consumer Products Limited for the opportunity to learn & grow and make a difference as a Marketer for some of India's iconic brands."