Tata Communications unveils new corporate brand identity

Tata Communications has unveiled ‘Together, limitless’, a new brand identity and global positioning, marking a change in its 24-year journey. This appointment marks a strategic move to strengthen the company’s competitive edge, support its long-term growth, and reinforce its position in the evolving intelligent age.
‘Together, limitless’ expresses the company’s belief that the greatest progress is achieved when expertise, platforms and partnerships come together to create outcomes that extend beyond traditional boundaries.
“Our customers trust us because of the deep expertise we bring and the commitment with which our people deliver every day,” said A.S. Lakshminarayanan, MD & CEO, Tata Communications. “That passion defines who we are. Today, we are evolving into a more integrated, future-ready company. ‘Together, limitless’ reflects this new Tata Communications — grounded in trust, driven by transformation, and focused on enabling our customers to achieve more than ever before.”
“Over the years, our relevance to customers has grown alongside their ambitions,” Lakshminarayanan said. “We have now entered a new phase of transformation — strengthening our capabilities across products, sales, marketing, and operations. Our Digital Fabric is helping organisations simplify complexity and accelerate innovation. Our new brand promise reflects our ambition to play a bigger role in our customers’ growth journeys.”
“‘Together, limitless’ isn’t just a tagline — we are finally putting to words what we have believed in and how we have worked for years,” shared Sumeet Walia, Executive Vice President & Chief Business Officer, Tata Communications. “Our customers come to us with ambition: to grow faster, operate smarter and compete globally. They’re looking for clarity, confidence and partners."