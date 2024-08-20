Tata Digital elevates Mahalakshmi Iyer to Director - Brand Marketing

Tata Digital has elevated Mahalakshmi Iyer to the position of Director of Brand Marketing. Previously, she served as Associate Director of Brand Marketing at the company. Announcing her promotion on LinkedIn, Iyer expressed her excitement.
Before joining Tata Digital, Iyer held the role of Head of Marketing at John Jacobs from 2020 to 2022. In 2020, she also worked as a Strategy and Research Consultant at Walt Disney Direct-to-Consumer & International. Prior to that, she was Head of Brand Marketing at Bewakoof.com from 2019 to 2020.
Her earlier experience includes leadership positions at Star TV Network from 2015 to 2019. Iyer also worked with General Mills, Infosys, and The Consulting Club, and she served as a Teaching Faculty at IMS Learning Resources in 2010.
Iyer brings experience in digital marketing, media (TV, radio, print, outdoor), public relations, and market research, particularly in the media, entertainment, and e-commerce (D2C fashion) sectors.