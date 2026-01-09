Tata Mumbai Marathon announces brand partners for 21st edition

The Tata Mumbai Marathon has added battery maker AMARON, confectionery brand Snickers and beverage company Red Bull as brand partners for the 21st edition of the annual race.
It will be held on Sunday, January 18, 2026. The event is promoted by Procam International.
Ahead of the upcoming race, the Indian Institute of Sports Management, in collaboration with the marathon's promoter, released a report estimating the marathon’s socio-economic contribution at Rs 530.59 crore for the 2025 edition.
The report assessed the impact of the event across sectors, including tourism, hospitality, transport and allied services.
Tata Sons, the title sponsor, will provide official T-shirts to half-marathon participants.
AMARON, a brand of Amara Raja Energy & Mobility, has been named the ‘Powered By’ partner for the event. The brand will associate with the marathon through activities at race venues.
Commenting on the association, Chandrasekar Radhakrishnan, Chief Business Officer, Automotive India & SAARC, said, “The marathon has a unique way of transforming ordinary individuals into silent heroes. People driven not by applause, but by perseverance, discipline, and the courage to endure. AMARON’s association with the Tata Mumbai Marathon is an ode to these silent heroes who embody consistency and quiet strength. As part of this partnership, AMARON will engage runners and spectators across race venues through impactful storytelling and relevant associations that honour the quiet determination of everyday runners/individuals who show up, push through limits, and keep going, mile after mile.”
Snickers has joined the event as the Official Hunger Partner. The brand said the association reflects its focus on providing on-the-go energy during high-endurance activities.
Himanshu Gupta, Strategic Demand Manager, Filled Bars, Snickers, said, “In high-endurance moments, staying focused and energised makes all the difference, and that’s exactly where Snickers steps in. The Tata Mumbai Marathon is one of India’s most iconic sporting events, built on resilience, aspiration, and collective spirit, principles that strongly resonate with our brand. As the Hunger Partner, we are excited to fuel runners when the effort peaks and the motivation matters most. With Snickers®, we want to ensure that hunger never becomes a barrier to performance and that every participant feels supported through their journey on race day.”
Vivek Singh, Joint Managing Director of race organiser Procam International, said, "Over the last two decades, the Tata Mumbai Marathon has fundamentally transformed how India engages with fitness and endurance sport. What began as a race has evolved into a celebrated ritual and a key highlight on the global distance-running calendar. This journey has been humbling, and our success reflects the trust and commitment of our sponsors, government authorities, and, most importantly, our runners. The 21st edition continues this legacy, bringing together scale, purpose, and the enduring spirit of the marathon.”
As part of race-day arrangements, sportswear brand ASICS, the event’s sports goods partner, will provide marathon runners with a race-day T-shirt.