Tata Play & FanCode partners to expand live sports coverage

Tata Play has partnered with FanCode to expand sports coverage for its direct-to-home and streaming subscribers in India. The collaboration will provide access to a several sports, including cricket, football, kabaddi, golf, and motorsports, and Formula 1.
The newly introduced platform service, Tata Play FanCode Sports, will broadcast over 100 hours of live sports each month, covering more than eight major sports and key tournaments such as the Carabao Cup, Copa del Rey, Concacaf Champions Cup, Australia’s tour of the West Indies, and South Africa’s tour of Zimbabwe. In a first for DTH subscribers, the service will also feature Formula 1 content, bringing coverage of all 24 Grand Prix weekends.
Subscribers will be able to watch prominent sporting figures, including Lewis Hamilton in his Ferrari debut, alongside Max Verstappen, as well as footballers Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappé, Mohamed Salah, and Lionel Messi, and cricketers Nicholas Pooran, Pat Cummins, Kagiso Rabada, and Aiden Markram, competing across various global events.
Sharing this new development, Tata Play’s Chief Commercial and Content Officer, Pallavi Puri, said, “We are thrilled to expand our partnership with FanCode. This exciting collaboration marks a significant milestone, enabling us to offer a seamless viewing experience to multiple sporting events like Formula 1, PGA Tour, Carabao Cup, world class cricket and other football action across screens, enhancing diversity and accessibility of live sports content for our Tata Play Direct-To-Home and Tata Play Binge subscribers. Together with FanCode we are redefining the way fans engage with their favourite sports.”
FanCode co-founder Yannick Colaco said, "After our successful collaboration on Tata Play Binge, we are thrilled to continue our partnership with Tata Play to bring FanCode to millions of new homes. This aligns with our vision of making sports more accessible and expanding the reach of some of the biggest sporting events. We remain committed to delivering a diverse range of content and best-in-class technology to ensure a great viewing experience across platforms for sports fans."
This service will be available on Ch. No. 485 and can be accessed through the Tata Play Mobile App as well.