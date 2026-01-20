TBWA\Group Singapore appoints Mandy Wong as CEO

TBWA\Group Singapore has promoted Mandy Wong to Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately, as per media reports.
Wong, who has served as President since 2022, will now oversee the agency’s overall strategy and operations. She is expected to continue to guide its creative and business approach across client work.
The move reflects Wong’s leadership during a period of change in the advertising industry.
Wong has spent more than two decades with the TBWA network, working on the agency’s business direction and client relationships in Singapore and the wider region. During her three years as President, she led new business wins including Mandai Wildlife Group and the Health Promotion Board, and continued work with clients such as Singapore Airlines and Spotify.
She has also overseen regional and global assignments for brands including the Singapore Tourism Board, Standard Chartered Bank, Airbnb and Carltex.
The appointment follows a broader restructuring at Omnicom after its acquisition of IPG last year. The leadership roles in other Asian markets remain unchanged, including Joanne Lao as CEO of TBWA\Greater China and Yee Hui Tsin as head of TBWA\Malaysia.
Separately, TBWA Sydney has named Darren Borrino as Group Creative Lead. Borrino previously served as Group Creative Director at TBWA\Chiat\Day New York, where he worked on accounts including Nissan North America and Hilton Hotels’ global business.