TCL India on-boards Rohit Sharma as brand ambassador

TCL has on-boarded the Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma as the national brand ambassador to augment its brand presence. By leveraging Sharma’s goodwill in the market and his association with the most popular sport in the country, TCL aims to increase its brand visibility and credibility in the Indian Market, especially for televisions and washing machines.
Delighted with the announcement, Philip Xia, General Manager, TCL India, said, “We are elated to welcome the one and only ‘Hitman’ to the TCL India family. Being a cherished icon, he inspires fans to strive for excellence just as we push the boundaries of excellence in technology and products with each launch. With the World Cup just around the corner, Rohit Sharma is undoubtedly the best partner, with whom we can grow our Indian community.”
Underpinning the company’s ambition to connect with its Indian audience, the partnership will feature high-impact online and offline marketing campaigns starring India’s beloved ‘Hitman’.
Talking about his partnership with TCL India, Rohit Sharma said, “TCL’s dedication towards innovating with bigger and better technology-oriented products is inspiring. With this approach, I am looking forward to supporting the company’s efforts to bring the Indian sports community together, through our shared love for cricket."