TCM Sports Management secures exclusive sponsorship rights for ACC Asia Cup

TCM Sports Management (TCM) has has been awarded the exclusive commercial sponsorship rights for all Asian Cricket Council’s (ACC) Asia Cup tournaments until 2031. This appointment will deepen the agencies' decade-long relationship with the ACC and will allow them sole rights over on-ground advertising and sponsorships for men’s and women’s Asia Cup tournaments until 2031. The sponsorship package would grant title and official sponsorship rights, positioning the company to shape the branding landscape for ACC events.
The agency won the rights through a bidding process that included participation from other sports marketing agencies, ultimately being granted the partnership with a proposal.
Under the agreement, it will oversee sponsorship and advertising across flagship ACC Asia Cup tournaments, being the Men’s and Women’s Asia Cups, the Men’s and Women’s Under-19 Asia Cups, and the Men’s and Women’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup tournaments. These events offer extensive reach to a passionate cricket audience throughout Asia, making them prime opportunities for sponsors.
In its role, the agency will take a 360-degree approach, creating unique engagement assets, such as tournament anthems, mascots, trophy tours, and ACC initiatives tailored to resonate with local cultures. It also plans to introduce the first ACC Awards to celebrate outstanding achievements by Asian cricketers.
Upcoming Men’s Asia Cup tournaments in 2025, 2027, 2029, and 2031 will be among the key events under the agencies' sponsorship management. With a rapidly expanding cricket fanbase across Asia, these tournaments offer unmatched opportunities for brand engagement. The previous Men’s Asia Cup attracted over 450 million viewers globally, underscoring the potential reach for partners.
Shammi Silva, Chairman, Finance & Marketing Committee, Asian Cricket Council said, “The ACC tournaments have become a showcase of the exceptional talent and competitive spirit in Asian cricket, with teams from across the continent achieving remarkable success on the global stage. The ACC events provide a unique opportunity for sponsors to connect with a massive and passionate fan base, and the ACC's partnership with TCM will further strengthen the reach and impact of these events across Asia."
Lokesh Sharma, Managing Director, TCM Sports Management said, “We are honoured to partner with the Asian Cricket Council in this pivotal agreement. The Asia Cup is a major event in the cricket calendar, and we look forward to working with the ACC to deliver exceptional sponsorship experiences and drive value for all stakeholders. Cricket’s popularity in Asia continues to soar, and we are excited to contribute to the growth and success of these tournaments.”