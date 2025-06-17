Teacher’s Whisky refreshes brand identity

Teacher’s, the Scotch whisky brand, has introduced a revised visual identity as part of a packaging update. The new design, which includes changes to the label and bottle structure, was developed in partnership with design agency Design Bridge & Partners, London.
The brand stated that the refreshed identity aims to align with evolving consumer expectations while retaining its established product attributes. Updates include textured embossing, a revised colour palette, and a redesigned bottle. A central feature of the update is the WT hallmark, a reference to the brand’s founder William Teacher.
“With this bold new packaging, we’re not just refreshing the look of Teacher’s® – we’re reaffirming the values that have shaped its nearly 200-year legacy,” said Rishi Walli, Senior Director – Marketing, Suntory Global Spirits.
“This evolution honors our rich heritage while introducing a contemporary edge that resonates with today’s culturally fluent consumer. It’s a bold expression of our commitment to evolve with the times, while staying true to the spirit of quality and character that defines our portfolio,” he added.
The updated packaging was first introduced in Uttarakhand and will be rolled out in other Indian markets over the coming months.