Team Pumpkin's D2C Pro bags marketplace management mandate for Sereko

D2C Pro, an e-commerce and marketplace solutions vertical powered by Team PumpkinTeam Pumpkin, announced that it has bagged the marketplace management mandate for Sereko, India’s psychodermatology Skincare brand. The brand offers solutions that address the impact of stress and anxiety on skin health.
Since taking on the mandate just a few months ago, the vertical has driven the brand's marketplace performance, achieving a 41X jump in sales and a 12X increase in product sessions.
Malvika Jain, founder & CEO of Sereko, expresses her excitement saying, “Our goal was to revolutionize skincare by integrating mental well-being, and seeing it take off so successfully has been truly rewarding. The results we’ve seen so far are just the beginning, and we’re excited to continue this journey, and redefine beauty standards with our innovative approach and D2C Pro’s expertise”
“We are thrilled to partner with Sereko, a true innovator in the field of psychodermatology,” says Shubham Shrivastav, AVP, D2C Pro. “It’s amazing to see how their unique approach to blending skincare with wellness and their emphasis on the mantra “Mind First Skincare” is resonating so well with people. Our team has loved working on this project and has already yielded impressive results. We’re looking forward to continuing this journey and helping Sereko shine even brighter in the marketplace.”