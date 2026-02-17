Team Pumpkin wins the digital mandate for Salad Days

Salad Days with Team Pumpkin, a full-service digital marketing agency, to drive its digital growth and performance marketing initiatives across India. This collaboration comes as the brand scales its operations of cloud kitchens across Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, and Bangalore, having already served over 1 million orders in 2025.
As part of the partnership, Team Pumpkin will spearhead Salad Days’ performance marketing mandate, focusing on scalable customer acquisition, conversion optimisation, and brand visibility across key digital platforms. The collaboration aims to strengthen Salad Days’ positioning as a go-to destination for fresh, flavour-packed, and nutritious meals for today’s urban consumers.
The mandate includes managing Salad Days’ paid media ecosystem, campaign planning and execution, funnel optimisation, audience segmentation, and ongoing performance analysis across high-impact online channels.
Commenting on the partnership, Varun Madan, Founder & CEO, Salad Days, said, “Over the past decade, we’ve built Salad Days with a singular mission—to make healthy eating enjoyable, accessible, and a mainstream choice for urban India. As we scale operations, strengthening our digital presence becomes crucial to reaching the millions of consumers actively seeking better food choices. Team Pumpkin’s expertise in performance-led growth aligns perfectly with this phase of our journey. This partnership will help us amplify our reach while staying true to our core values of quality, affordability, and making nutritious eating accessible to a broad customer base across the country.”
Swati Nathani, Co-founder of Team Pumpkin, added, “Salad Days represents the new wave of food brands that combine wellness, convenience, and strong brand identity. We’re excited to collaborate with the team to drive meaningful growth through performance-led strategies while building a deeper connection with their audience.”
Team Pumpkin will lead Salad Days’ digital acceleration through data-driven media strategies, performance-led campaigns, and audience-first storytelling, helping the brand deepen engagement with health-conscious consumers while driving measurable business outcomes.