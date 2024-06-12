Team Pumpkin expands into North America; opens office in Canada

Team Pumpkin, an integrated creative and digital marketing agency has announced the opening of its new office in Canada. This expansion marks a significant step forward in the company's global growth strategy and its commitment to serving clients across the North American market.
Team Pumpkin boasts established offices in Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, and Kolkata, solidifying its presence across key Indian cities. The Canada office will act as the central hub for their North American operations, focusing on delivering a comprehensive suite of integrated marketing and tech solutions tailored to international brands with a presence in the region.
"We are thrilled to be expanding our presence into North America, with Canada as our launchpad for even deeper client relationships,” said Ranjeet Kumar, Co-founder and CEO at Team Pumpkin. “North America is a dynamic and growing market with a strong demand for integrated marketing solutions. By establishing a central hub here, we will be well-positioned to enhance the support we provide to our existing clients and forge deeper connections with potential partners across the continent.”
Adding Further, Swati Nathani, Co-founder, Team Pumpkin, said, “This marks a crucial chapter for our global expansion strategy. Our Canadian hub will be a powerhouse for tech-driven solutions from consultation to development. We'll offer a full spectrum of services, encompassing everything from cutting-edge tech and product development services and a full range of marketing services social media, performance marketing, content creation etc. Through a comprehensive approach, with a strong focus on the latest technological advancements, we aim to drive top-notch results for our clients. We've already begun assembling a talented team in Canada that is committed to setting new benchmarks for Team Pumpkin. We're excited to push the boundaries of creativity and redefine what's possible, not just in North America, but for our clients worldwide.”
The agency was established in 2012 as a social media marketing agency, but it quickly blossomed into a full-service, 360-degree digital agency, leading campaigns for international brands like Moozoom, XTC - Xtreme care, Vision Express, Pernod Ricard, Bosch, Brain gym jr., Wyng, Vedanta USA, American Standard, Hubdialer and Centrepoint to name a few.