Team Pumpkin secures Lemme Be's marketing mandate

Team Pumpkin has secured Lemme Be's marketing mandate. The announcement comes after a multi-agency pitch to the brand seeking a marketing partner. As a part of the mandate, the agency will be responsible for the creative strategy, social media, performance marketing, management of its marketplace, PR, and content production. The account will be serviced by different network agencies of Team Pumpkin. ROIsted will cater to their performance marketing needs, HypeSquad will handle public relations, and D2CPro will manage the marketplace.
Ranjeet Kumar, co-founder and CEO of Team Pumpkin, expressed his enthusiasm about the mandate, saying, “We are ecstatic about the alliance with Lemme Be. While the brand reached out to us seeking digital marketing and marketplace solutions, it was their ethos and belief that made us go a step further and invest in the brand. Our teams can’t wait to get started on the marketing efforts that resonate with the brand’s vision and audience at large.”
Commenting on the partnership with Team Pumpkin, Devidutta Dash, Founder and CEO of Lemme Be, said, “We are thrilled to join hands with Team Pumpkin in realizing our vision as a brand and what we stand for our consumers. We look forward to the many different innovations that the agency can help us leverage to stand out in the market space. Team Pumpkin’s previous experience with That’sPersonal - one of the pioneers of the sexual wellness category in India, was the major deciding factor for us. Together, we believe that we can effectively encourage, empower, and educate our consumers to embrace and take charge of their pleasure and intimate wellness.”