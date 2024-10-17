Team Pumpkin bags marketing mandate for SKG Investments & Advisory

Team Pumpkin, the integrated digital marketing agency, has won the comprehensive social media, performance marketing, and public relations mandate for SKG Group, an independent financial services firm based in New Delhi. The account was won following a multi-agency pitch and will be serviced from the agency’s Gurugram office.
The agency will work closely with the firm to enhance its online visibility, drive targeted traffic to its website, generate qualified leads, and optimise its return on investment. As per the mandate, the scope of the project includes ideation, concept development, creative development, social media management, performance marketing, and public relations.
Commenting on the partnership, Khush Gupta, Director at SKG Group said, “We are pleased to onboard Team Pumpkin as our digital marketing and PR partner. In today’s dynamic financial landscape, it’s essential to engage with our clients through the right channels, and we believe Team Pumpkin’s expertise will help us achieve that. They've got a great reputation for delivering results, and we're confident they'll help us make a bigger splash in the digital world.”
Speaking on the win, Swati Nathani, Co-founder and Chief Business Officer at Team Pumpkin, said, “We are thrilled to partner with SKG Group, a firm known for its client-first approach and deep financial expertise. Our focus will be on building a robust digital presence for them through innovative social media strategies and result-oriented marketing campaigns.”