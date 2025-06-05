Team Pumpkin secures digital mandate for MamyPoko Pants in Bangladesh

Digital marketing agency Team Pumpkin has been appointed to handle the digital mandate for MamyPoko Pants in Bangladesh. The appointment covers the brand’s digital strategy, social media management, influencer partnerships, and performance marketing initiatives.
MamyPoko Pants, owned by Unicharm Corporation, is a well-established brand in the baby care category across several Asian markets. The agency will be responsible for executing campaigns aimed at enhancing the brand’s engagement with parents in Bangladesh through various digital platforms.
The appointment adds to Team Pumpkin’s work in the baby care category and signals Unicharm’s ongoing efforts to grow its digital presence in South Asia.
Speaking about the win, Swati Nathani, Co-founder and Chief Business Officer at Team Pumpkin, said, “Having worked on MamyPoko Pants in India since October 2017, we’ve come to understand both the brand and the kind of digital challenges this category brings. With the Bangladesh mandate, we’re bringing a solutions-first approach, that’s rooted in making parenting feel a little easier and more supported through the content we create.”
The account will be handled by the agency’s Gurgaon office, which will lead digital operations and planning for the Bangladesh market.