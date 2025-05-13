Team Pumpkin retains social media mandate for Oliva Clinics

Oliva Clinics has renewed its social media partnership with Team Pumpkin, a full-service marketing agency, to handle digital content and engagement. The agency will continue managing Oliva’s presence across social platforms in line with the brand’s creative direction and communication guidelines.
Founded in 2009, Oliva Clinics has expanded to 32 dermatology centres across nine cities, including Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Pune, Kolkata, Delhi, Kochi, Ahmedabad and Visakhapatnam. The chain offers treatments for skin and hair-related concerns, supported by a team of dermatologists.
Under the extended mandate, Team Pumpkin will develop content and engagement strategies focused on digital visibility and audience interaction.
Swati Nathani, Co-founder of Team Pumpkin, added, “We’re excited to work closely with the Oliva team and help communicate the brand’s core values of trust, credibility, and transformation through impactful storytelling and engaging content.”
Team Pumpkin’s Bangalore office will support Oliva in executing its social communication plan across platforms.