Team Pumpkin secures social media mandate for Kotak Securities

Team Pumpkin has won the social media mandate for Kotak Securities Limited (KSL).
Team Pumpkin will be managing the digital marketing services for KSL and will be responsible for developing and executing social media strategies to fortify the brand’s existing online presence and reach new investor segments.
Speaking about this collaboration, Swati Nathani, Co-founder of Team Pumpkin remarked, "We are thrilled to be associated with Kotak Securities. The digital marketing landscape is ever-changing, and we understand the need to stay ahead of the curve. We look forward to leveraging our digital marketing prowess to create impactful campaigns that resonate with investors and propel their continued success in the online space.”
Iti Mehrotra, Chief Marketing Officer at Kotak Securities Ltd, says, “At Kotak Securities, we're constantly evolving to cater to the dynamic needs of our stakeholders. In today's digital age, a strong online presence is paramount for reaching new audiences and equipping them with the resources they need to make informed investment decisions. We are confident that Team Pumpkins’ proven track record and expertise will be significant in achieving our digital goals and further solidifying our brand leadership online.”
As per the mandate, Team Pumpkin will oversee digital marketing efforts across various channels, leveraging data-driven strategies and solutions to drive brand awareness and growth for Kotak Securities. The account will be managed by Team Pumpkin's team based in Mumbai.