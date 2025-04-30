Skincare brand FloraSoul has appointed digital marketing agency Team Pumpkin to oversee its digital communications strategy.
The agency will manage the brand’s digital presence, including content strategy, social media storytelling, and campaign development. The mandate will be led by Team Pumpkin’s Bangalore office.
FloraSoul, which positions itself at the intersection of traditional and contemporary skincare practices, aims to use digital platforms to build awareness and engage with consumers interested in holistic skincare approaches.
“At FloraSoul, our essence lies in soulful beauty, where purity, purpose, and presence meet. We needed a digital partner that could capture this essence without noise. Team Pumpkin’s thoughtful approach and creative strength felt aligned from the start,” says Garima Ahuja, Founder of FloraSoul.
Swati Nathani, Co-founder of Team Pumpkin, added, “FloraSoul isn’t just a skincare brand. It’s about making a conscious lifestyle choice for a soulful experience. The opportunity to shape a digital narrative rooted in Ayurveda, yet relevant to today’s audience, is incredibly exciting for us.”