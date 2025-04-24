Techmagnate secures digital mandate for Aviva Life Insurance

Techmagnate, a digital marketing agency based in India, has been appointed to handle the digital mandate for Aviva Life Insurance Company India Limited.
Aviva India is a joint venture between UK-based Aviva Plc. and Dabur Invest Corp., part of one of India’s longstanding business groups.
As part of the mandate, the agency will support Aviva Life Insurance in refining its digital strategy. The agency will assist in improving the brand’s online visibility and customer interaction. The mandate was awarded following a multi-agency pitch.
Sarvesh Bagla, CEO and Founder, Techmagnate said, “We are absolutely thrilled to onboard Aviva Life Insurance as our latest client. This association is a testament to the strength of our expertise in the financial services sector and the trust that leading brands place in our ability to deliver cutting-edge solutions and measurable results. The life insurance industry is at a crossroads, with digital transformation becoming a key driver of growth. It could spell a lot of exciting upward movement.”
Bagla further added, “With the rapidly changing landscape of financial services, this agreement is poised to deliver innovative and data-driven digital marketing campaigns tailored to the evolving needs of today’s consumers. It truly marks a key milestone in Techmagnate’s ongoing commitment to enhancing the digital presence of some of the country’s most prominent financial brands.”
Speaking of this association, Vinit Kapahi, Chief Marketing Officer at Aviva Life Insurance Company India Limited said, “Aviva, guided by the purpose of ‘With you today, for a better tomorrow’ is committed to meeting the financial protection needs of individuals and families across India. We were on the lookout for digital marketing agencies that resonated with our larger vision and purpose.
Techmagnate understood the intricate aspects of our company and was completely aligned with the ethos of our core existence, which set the tone of the entire digital strategy. They are well known for their vast experience in the financial services industry and strong technological capabilities- and we are looking forward to an exciting journey ahead.”