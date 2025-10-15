Technians announces rebranding to Nians

Technians, a digital marketing and technology firm, has announced its rebranding to Nians, marking a strategic shift in its positioning from a marketing and software development company to a comprehensive digital transformation partner. The company’s legal entity will continue to operate under Technians Softech Pvt. Ltd.
According to the companmy, the new identity, Nians, is designed to reflect the company’s focus on innovation, global relevance, and a vision for digital growth.
Announcing the change, Gaurav Kaushik, CEO and Founder of Nians, said, “Our transition to Nians represents more than just a change in name. It reflects our growth, evolution, and commitment to the future. From a digital marketing agency to a comprehensive digital transformation partner, this rebranding embodies our vision for limitless innovation and client success.”
The rebranding will take effect immediately and will be reflected across all digital platforms, communications, and assets.