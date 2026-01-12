Techno Paints names Sachin Tendulkar as brand ambassador

Techno Paints and Chemicals, a domestic paints manufacturer, has appointed Sachin Tendulkar as its brand ambassador. Tendulkar will serve in the role for three years.
The appointment comes as it plans to expand its operations across the country, as the brand said.
Akuri Srinivas Reddy, Chairman, Techno Paints and Chemicals, said, “We are honoured to collaborate with one of the World’s most iconic cricketers and Bharat Ratna, Sachin Tendulkar. We are looking forward to achieving bigger and greater things this year with expansion and IPO, and no one could have been a better ambassador or growth partner for us.”
In 2023, the brand appointed film actor Mahesh Babu as its brand ambassador for two years.
Speaking to the media on Saturday, Reddy said the company plans to file its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) in the 2026-27 financial year. He said the initial public offering process would also be completed in 2026-27 and that the company aims to raise Rs 500 crore through the IPO.
According to the company, the Indian paint industry is valued at about Rs 90,000 crore and is growing at an annual rate of 5 to 9 per cent. Global per capita paint consumption averages 15 litres per year, while in India it is about 4.5 litres. Reddy said this gap indicates significant domestic growth potential for the sector.