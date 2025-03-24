TECNO onboards Shiboprosad Mukherjee as brand ambassador

TECNO, a mobile brand known for its technology-driven products, has appointed Indian film director, writer, and actor Shiboprosad Mukherjee as its brand ambassador.
Mukherjee, a filmmaker from West Bengal known for his socially relevant storytelling, has garnered a strong following, particularly in his home state. His work reflects a deep connection to cultural heritage, aligning with the vision of blending creativity with technological innovation.
This partnership aims to inspire individuals to "Stop At Nothing" in their pursuit of excellence while promoting digital empowerment. With smartphone penetration in rural West Bengal rising from 27.7% in 2018 to 65.7% in 2022, the collaboration seeks to support this growth by providing advanced technology that enables people to explore new creative opportunities in an increasingly connected world.
Commenting on the association, Arijeet Talapatra, CEO, TECNO, stated, “We are thrilled to welcome Shiboprosad Mukherjee into the TECNO family. As a visionary filmmaker and a multi-faceted artist, Shiboprosad’s creativity and influence in the world of cinema align perfectly with our mission to push the boundaries of technology and design. This collaboration with TECNO symbolises our ongoing commitment to provide AI-powered, transformative experiences that empower individuals.”
Reflecting on the collaboration, Shiboprosad Mukherjee added, “I am truly excited to be associated with TECNO Mobile as the face of the brand. Arijit Talapatra is a very dear friend of mine, and an association with his brand feels personal and special. TECNO has not only been redefining the smartphone experience with its innovation and reliability but has also become a proud partner of my films, making this collaboration even more meaningful to me. I am genuinely looking forward to this journey together, as we share a common vision of inspiring and empowering people. Being part of TECNO’s story, both on and off-screen, is an honour, and I am eager to contribute to the brand’s growing legacy of trust, creativity, and technological excellence.”
Building on this shared vision, the collaboration aims to integrate Shiboprosad Mukherjee’s cinematic experience with technology. This collaboration seeks to empower individuals by blending cinema, culture, and technology, opening new possibilities for creativity and growth.