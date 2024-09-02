Tejkarran Singh Bajaj becomes SVP & Head-Originals at Jio Studios

Tejkarran Singh Bajaj, was promoted to Senior Vice President and Head of Originals at Jio Studios, Reliance Industries Limited, with two decades in the media and entertainment industry. He announced his promotion on LinkedIn.
Bajaj's journey in the industry is marked by leadership roles across various organisations. Prior to joining Jio Studios, he served as Senior Creative Director (West & South) at Maxus, where he led content strategies for over 40 brands, including Vodafone, Myntra, L’Oreal Paris, and Tata Motors. His achievements include partnering with The Viral Fever (TVF) to create branded web series, TVF Tripling with Tiago for Tata Motors, and devising content formats like Women of Worth for L’Oreal Paris and HDFC Life Youngstars, India's first digital talent hunt for kids.
Earlier in his career, Bajaj worked as a Creative Consultant for production houses such as Essel Vision Productions, Miditech Pvt Ltd, and Endemol India. He contributed to the production of non-fiction shows on Indian television, including Bigg Boss Season 3 and Survivor India. He has been instrumental in launching 'NDTV Metronation Delhi' and producing over 600 episodes of content across various genres.
Bajaj's career began with roles as an Assistant Director at Aquarius Production and a Freelance Graphic Designer, where he developed his foundational skills in content creation and visual storytelling. His new role at Jio Studios is expected to further elevate the studio's original content offerings.