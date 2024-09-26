Telecom leaders urge Scindia to regulate Google & WhatsApp under Telecom Act

Minister of Communications and Development of North Eastern Region, Jyotiraditya Scindia, held separate meetings with the newly constituted Stakeholders Advisory Committee (SAC) focused on telecom sector original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), telecom service providers (TSPs), and the broader tele-electronic ecosystem.
The primary objective of these meetings was to discuss strategies for making India a hub for telecom product manufacturing and to enhance the ease of doing business in the sector. Scindia took to X to post about the meeting.
Chaired a productive meeting with the Stakeholder Advisory Committee of the Telecommunication Service Providers (TSPs).— Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) September 24, 2024
Together, we discussed key issues related to enhancing customer satisfaction, streamlining processes and improving quality of service, thus ensuring… pic.twitter.com/U8mKIWPn1M
Key industry leaders were present at the meetings, including Reliance Jio Chairman Akash Ambani, MD Pankaj Pawar, Rajan Mittal, Vice Chairman of Bharti Enterprises, and Akshaya Moondra, MD of Vodafone Idea.
During the discussions, telecom operators urged Minister Scindia to bring over-the-top (OTT) communication platforms along with platforms such as Google, WhatsApp, and Telegram, under the regulatory framework of the Telecom Act.
On September 18, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) issued recommendations that streamlined the licensing framework under the new Telecom Act, notably excluding OTT communication apps from these new licensing rules.
Telecom companies, including Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone, argue that OTT apps should be regulated under the Telecommunications Act, 2023, as they heavily rely on telecom infrastructure.
In contrast, industry bodies like the Broadband India Forum (BIF), the National Association of Software and Services Companies (NASSCOM), and the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) contend that OTTs are already governed by the Information Technology Act 2000. Previous Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had clarified that OTT apps fall under the IT Act, not the Telecom Act.
Despite this, telecom operators are advocating for OTT services to be subject to similar regulations and taxation as themselves to ensure a 'level playing field' in the competitive landscape.
Additionally, following the Supreme Court's rejection of Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel's petitions regarding the computation of adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues, Minister Scindia assured the telecom operators that the AGR matter would be reviewed by the Department of Telecommunications.
Minister Scindia emphasised the need for collaboration among all industry segments, service providers, associations, and manufacturers to establish India as a global telecom manufacturing hub.
He assured that the Ministry of Communications would provide the necessary support to facilitate the creation of a 'Telecom Manufacturing Zone' in India. Scindia highlighted existing government schemes and incentives, including the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme, designed to promote indigenous manufacturing of telecom products. He expressed the vision of transforming India into a manufacturing nation under the 'Make in India, Make for the World' initiative.
During the meeting with TSPs, Minister Scindia stressed the importance of maintaining standards that align with global benchmarks. He made it clear that any inconvenience caused to customers through telemarketing or bulk messages is unacceptable and that users should have the option to accept or decline such communications.
The Minister urged TSPs to prioritise the delivery of 'top-quality' service to consumers, reinforcing the need for a customer-centric approach in the telecom industry.