Tennis Premier League signs three-year streaming partnership with JioHotstar

The Tennis Premier League (TPL) has signed a three-year agreement with JioHotstar, which will become the league’s official streaming partner beginning with Season 7. The deal is expected to expand digital access to live matches, highlights, and other content as tennis viewership grows in India.
TPL is played in a 25-point format intended to simplify the game for wider audiences. The league is supported by Indian tennis figures Leander Paes, Sania Mirza and Mahesh Bhupathi, along with celebrity co-owners Rakul Preet Singh and Sonali Bendre Behl.
Season 7 is expected to be played at the Gujarat University Tennis Stadium in Ahmedabad, which is also set to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games. For the first time, the competition will feature Top 50 international players, including Luciano Darderi, Alexandre Muller, Damir Džumhur, Dan Evans and two-time Grand Slam champion Rohan Bopanna.
Speaking of the partnership, Kunal Thakkur, Co-Founder of the Tennis Premier League, said, “We’re thrilled to welcome JioHotstar as our official OTT partner for the next three seasons,” said Kunal Thakkur, co-founder of the league. “TPL has always aimed to revolutionise how tennis is consumed in India, and this partnership ensures that fans everywhere can now experience the league in the most engaging and accessible way possible.”
Mrunal Jain, Co-Founder of the Tennis Premier League, added, “Our vision has always been to make tennis a household sport in India. Partnering with JioHotstar gives us the perfect platform to amplify that vision, reaching millions of fans and giving them a front-row seat to the excitement of TPL Season 7.”
The upcoming season will feature eight teams: SG Pipers, Gurgaon Grand Slammers, Chennai Smashers, GS Delhi Aces, Yash Mumbai Eagles, Hyderabad Strikers, Gujarat Panthers and Rajasthan Rangers. Yonex Sunrise will serve as the official equipment partner.