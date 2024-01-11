TERRA appoints Tapasya Sharma as Global Head – Marketing and Digital

TERRA has appointed Tapasya Sharma as Global Head of Marketing and Digital. In her new role, Sharma will lead the marketing and digital initiatives for TERRA globally, with a focus on enriching the brand's presence in existing and growing markets through effective communications and brand engagement strategies.
Sharma is set to play a key role in nurturing the brand’s growth, particularly in the Indian market, where the brand aims to connect with more consumers seeking high-quality baby care products.
Sharma’s role will include developing and executing strategic marketing campaigns, driving digital engagement, and strengthening the brand's communication to the audience through strategic collaborations with media and other channels.
Speaking about Sharma’s appointment, Bhavesh Ambani, Country Head, Terra said, "We are excited to welcome Tapasya Sharma as our Global Head of Marketing and Digital. Her in-depth experience and innovative approach to the role align seamlessly with TERRA's assurance to deliver eco-conscious personal care solutions. We look forward to her leadership contributing significantly to TERRA's global expansion and enhancing our brand recognition."
Tapasya Sharma said, "I am honoured to be part of TERRA, a brand that has redefined eco-conscious personal care the world over. I look forward to contributing to the brand's journey by connecting with conscious parents in India and beyond, offering them quality baby care products that align with their values."