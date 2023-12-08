Terribly Tiny Tales appoints Jitin Babu as VP - Operations

Storytelling platform Terribly Tiny Tales (TTT) has announced the appointment of Jitin Babu as Vice President - Operations. This strategic addition to TTT’s leadership team reflects its efforts in enhancing operational effectiveness.
Jitin Babu brings wide-ranging expertise and a track record in business management. He has over 13 years of experience in strategy, growth, innovation and business development. He has served at Curateus as the Co-Founder and CEO.
In his new role as the Vice President of Operations, he will leverage his experience and apply his skills across the board to create value and impact. He will play a pivotal part in shaping and executing TTT’s operational strategies, ensuring seamless processes across the organisation and productising revenue across verticals, starting with TTT Academy.
Jitin Babu, Vice President - Operations, Terribly Tiny Tales said, “TTT is at the epicentre of the Indian digital content and modern storytelling scene, and being a part of this amazing team only makes me incredibly happy. I am looking forward to this new chapter where I intend to use my past expertise in the media-tech and digital content space to positively impact TTT Academy and TTT at large and create opportunities to drive it forward.”
Anuj Gosalia, CEO of Terribly Tiny Tales said, “At TTT, we’re always looking for people who want to work at the cutting edge of the content and creator economy. And we are delighted to welcome Jitin to TTT as part of our leadership. We believe that his background in operations, his founder mindset align perfectly with our vision for TTT’s future. His expertise will contribute significantly to our growth.”