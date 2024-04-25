Anupama Ramaswamy, Ashish Chakravarty & Rajdeepak Das appointed as jury chairs for The Abby Awards 2024

Anupama Ramaswamy, Chief Creative Officer, Havas Worldwide India, Ashish Chakravarty, Executive Director, and India Head of Creative, for McCann Worldgroup and Rajdeepak Das, Chief Creative Officer, Publicis Groupe, South Asia and Chairman, Leo Burnett, South Asia, have joined as the Jury Chair's for Still Digital category, Audio category, and Film category respectively, at The Abby Awards 2024 powered by One Show.
Anupama Ramaswamy is touted as one of the most celebrated creative minds in the country. She has made an indelible mark through her work, passion for art direction and pure play advertising. Throughout her career, she has worked with some of the agencies in India and several global brands across sectors including Maruti Suzuki, Reckitt, Ikea, Vivo, Paytm, Subway, Tata Tea Digital, Samsung Mobiles, Airtel, Dabur, Lacoste, and many more. Her recent campaigns, which include the Paytm Divide and Chotu, made her win the One Show, a couple of Spikes, and New York Festivals and she was also featured as one of the Impact Creative Stars '21. During her stint at JWT Delhi as senior creative director, Anupama led the Delhi office to its first Cannes Lions and Clio Gold.
She has also been a recipient of awards including Cannes Lions, Clio, Adfest, New York Festivals, Abby, Effies, Spikes, Global Healthcare Awards, IAA Awards and The One Show and her work for Fuji Film has been featured in the prestigious Gunn Report as one of the top 20 most awarded print campaigns in the world. Anupama Ramaswamy has been on the jury of several awards like The One Show and Spikes Asia and the grand jury at AME awards, and New York Festivals.
Additionally, Ashish Chakravarty, Executive Director, and India Head of Creative, for McCann Worldgroup, has been appointed Jury Chair of Abby Awards 2024 powered by One Show in the Audio category. Ashish has worked in most of the major agency networks and on some of the biggest global, and Indian brands. He is the recipient of more than 400 national and international awards on advertising shows like One Show, Cannes, D&AD, Clio, Ad-fest, Spikes, Kyoorius, and Goafest, among others.
Ashish Chakravarty has served as jury or jury chair, at many international advertising awards, as well as all the top Indian award shows. He has been recognized as one of the top 10 Creative Directors in India by the Economic Times and was also ranked among the top ECDs in the world in industry rankings.
Similarly, Rajdeepak Das, Chief Creative Officer Publicis Groupe, South Asia and Chairman, Leo Burnett, South Asia has been appointed Jury Chair of Abby Awards 2024 powered by the One Show in Film (below 1 minute)category.
Rajdeepak Das firmly believes that the true potential of creativity and technology is finding human-centric solutions for the biggest brands because what’s good for people is good for brands. And his body of work reflects his vision for creativity.
He was the force behind the iconic work for P&G Whisper ‘Touch the Pickle’ - one of the first social movements to break the taboo around periods in the Indian sub-continent. His recent work for Whisper – the Missing Chapter which won him a Grand Prix in Sustainable Development Goals at Cannes Lions 2022 – an award which is very close to his heart as it made a real difference in the lives of young girls by breaking period taboos and getting the chapter on periods added in school books, helping 23 million girls stay in school.
He and his team gave every Indian a piece of national treasure, by building Bajaj motorbikes out of the legendary warship INS Vikrant. In collaboration with India’s biggest petroleum brand and the government of India, they innovated the world’s first anti-collision road management system to reduce road accidents on Himalayan Roads.
For one of India’s biggest financial brands, he created India’s 1st social media-based microfinancing system.
Raj was featured in the Netflix Docuseries – Creative Indians Season 4 – a series which showcased the most talented Indians from Oscar winners to Bollywood Stars and artists to Grammy Awards-winning musicians. He has led and been a part of several jury cohorts at some of the biggest platforms including Cannes Lions, Spikes Asia, Dubai Lynx, and One Show to name a few.
His approach to creativity led Leo Burnett India to win multiple Grand Prix and metals at prestigious platforms like Cannes Lions, One Show, D&AD and Spikes Asia. But he believes his biggest creation to date is Apollo 11 a specialised division of Leo Burnett India, consisting of what he calls ‘the mutant creatives’. Team of young people in their 20s with backgrounds in aerospace engineering, product design, data analysis and environment scientists solving human and brand problems with him.
“I have always believed that an award is as good as its jury. This year too, the Abby Awards powered by One Show have a stellar lineup of both domestic and international luminaries as Jury Chairs, across 23 categories. Over the last 2 years the number of women jurors has been significant, and this year, with over one-third being women masters of their craft. To win recognition from such respected Jury Chairs is a matter of immense pride for the AdClub, the participating agencies and brands.” said Ajay Kakar, Chairperson, Awards Governing Council, Abby Awards 2024 powered by One Show and Managing Committee Member, The Advertising Club.