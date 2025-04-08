The ABBY Awards 2025 announces first set of jury chairs

The Ad Club today announces the first set of jury chairs for The ABBY Awards 2025 powered by One Show scheduled to take place at Goafest 2025 on May 21, 22 and 23, 2025 at Taj Cidade de Goa Heritage and Horizon, Goa.
Rajdeepak Das, Chief Creative Officer, Publicis Groupe, South Asia and Chairman, Leo Burnett, South Asia will chair the jury for the Video Film – Under 1 Minute category.
Senthil Kumar, Chief Creative Officer, VML India has been named Jury Chair for the Video Film – Over 1 Minute category.
Chandni Shah, Founder & COO, FCB Kinnect will lead the jury for the Mobile category.
Anupama Ramaswamy, Joint MD & Chief Creative Officer, Havas Worldwide has been appointed Jury Chair for the Diversity, Equality, and Inclusion category.