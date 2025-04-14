The Ad Club launches campaign for ABBY Awards 2025

The Advertising Club has launched the 2025 edition of its ABBY Awards campaign, developed in collaboration with The One Show. The campaign draws inspiration from iconic Bollywood film dialogues, blending cinematic references with contemporary advertising themes.
By incorporating familiar cultural touchpoints, the campaign aims to reflect both the enduring appeal of Indian storytelling and the evolution of brand communication in the country. This year's creative direction builds on the intersection of popular culture and advertising craft, while positioning the awards within a broader, global context.
The ongoing partnership with The One Show continues to align the ABBY Awards with international standards, with entries judged against benchmarks used by major global advertising competitions.
Alok Lall, Executive Director, McCann World Group India, said, “The ABBY Awards have always been a symbol of creative distinction. With this campaign, we are amplifying the spirit of innovation by weaving in the cultural fabric of Bollywood, a language every Indian speaks. Our partnership with The One Show takes this vision global, ensuring our winners are recognised not just nationally but worldwide.”