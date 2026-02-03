The Advertising Club announces 57th ABBY Awards

The Advertising Club has announced the 57th edition of the ABBY Awards, scheduled to be held at Goafest 2026. The awards will be presented in partnership with The One Club | The One Show.
The entries for the awards’ 2026 edition were opened on February 2, 2026. Work created during the 11 months from April 1, 2025, to February 28, 2026, will be eligible across Media, Creative, and Broadcaster & Publisher categories.
Submissions across all categories will be accepted until March 2, 2026, the organisers noted.
The judging process are expected to follow global evaluation standards and involve senior industry leaders, with increased participation from clients expected throughout the process.
Speaking on the announcement, Ajay Kakar, Chairperson, ABBY Awards 2026, said, “The ABBY Awards have evolved into a strong platform for recognising creative and marketing excellence from our region. Our partnership with The One Club is an important step forward in taking this work to a global stage, giving it greater visibility and recognition beyond local markets.”
He added, “This year, the ABBYs are being reimagined in close collaboration with industry leaders and creative giants, with greater client involvement and an exceptional line-up of jury chairs expected. We look forward to continuing this collaboration and further strengthening the opportunities for talent and ideas from Southeast Asia to be seen and celebrated worldwide.”