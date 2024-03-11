The Advertising Club unveils campaign for the upcoming ABBY Awards

The Advertising Club (TAC) has unveiled a campaign for the upcoming ABBY Awards. The campaign highlights the collective spirit of the industry, encouraging professionals to unite and contribute to shaping the future of the industry collectively.
Speaking on the initiative, Ajay Kakar, Chairperson, Awards Governing Council, ABBY Awards powered by One Show 2024 and Managing Committee Member, The Advertising Club, said, “At The Advertising Club, we are committed to bringing forward and honoring the masterpieces and the masterminds. The ABBY Awards powered by One Show 2024 serve as a testament to the extraordinary work that our industry creates and its potential to shape the future. With this campaign, we invite the industry to come forward, submit their best work, and together elevate the collective creativity to unparalleled global heights.”
Alok Lall, Executive Director, McCann Worldgroup India, further added, “We believe in celebrating not just the present achievements but also the future that we are collectively building for our industry. The ABBY Awards powered by One Show 2024 serve as a beacon for the creativity that defines our industry's trajectory.”