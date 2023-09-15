Advertisment
The Advertising Club elects Rana Barua as President for 2023-24

Advertising Club announces the Managing Committee for the current fiscal year. Rana Barua, Group CEO, Havas India has been elected to lead the body.

Sep 15, 2023 18:10 IST
Rana Barua

 Advertising, Marketing and Media industry’s apex body – The Advertising Club has announced the Managing Committee for the current fiscal, i.e., F.Y. 2023-2024, at its 69th Annual General Meeting. Rana Barua, Group CEO, Havas India has been elected to lead the body.



Partha Sinha will continue as a member of the Managing Committee as the Immediate Past President for the ensuing year.



Speaking about the appointment, Rana Barua, President, of The Advertising Club said, “It’s an honour to serve as the President at The Ad Club, a nearly 70-year-old venerable institution, whose legacy is deeply rooted in its unwavering commitment to excellence and is a beacon of inspiration for our industry. Our mission extends beyond accolades; it's about actively shaping belonging and how we engage and influence the larger fraternity and the newer generation. Our new management team, a mosaic of diverse leaders across sectors, embarks on a journey of limitless possibilities and opportunities. Together, we commit meaningful initiatives that will enable us to attract fresh talent into the industry, championing women empowerment, nurturing future leaders, advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion, and fostering progressive alliances and conversations."

The below members were elected unopposed. The Office Bearers of The Advertising Club for 2023-2024 are –Rana Barua – President

Dheeraj Sinha – Vice President

Dr Bhaskar Das – Secretary

Shashi Sinha – Jt. Secretary

Mitrajit Bhattacharya - Treasurer

Managing Committee Members include the below industry leaders who will play a decisive role in driving synergies and ensuring the success of all The Advertising Club initiatives:

Avinash Kaul

Malcolm Raphael

Prasanth Kumar

Punitha Arumugam

Shubhranshu Singh

Sonia Huria

Subramanyeswar Samayam

In addition, given below is the list of co-opted industry professionals:

Ajay Kakar

Pradeep Dwivedi

Vikram Sakhuja

The below list of leaders are special invitees and bring immense value to The Advertising Club through their expertise and deep understanding of the respective industry segments:

Ajay Chandwani

Alok Lall

Anusha Shetty

Lulu Raghavan

Mansha Tandon

Nisha Narayanan

Raj Nayak

Satyanarayan Raghavan

Vikas Khanchandani

