The Advertising Club re-elects Rana Barua as President

The Advertising Club has announced its Managing Committee for the fiscal year 2024-2025 during its 70th Annual General Meeting. Partha Sinha will continue as a member of the managing committee.

The Advertising Club has announced the Managing Committee for the current fiscal, i.e., F.Y. 2024-2025, at its 70th Annual General Meeting. Rana Barua, Group CEO, Havas India, South East & North Asia (Japan & South Korea) Havas Group – India has been re-elected to lead the body.

Speaking about the appointment, Rana BaruaPresident, of The Advertising Club said, “I am truly honoured to lead the prestigious Advertising Club for a second term. This past year has been an enriching journey, marked by significant milestones in a dynamic, ever-evolving industry. Together with my esteemed committee, we have made remarkable strides, and I look forward to building on this momentum in the year ahead with a fresh team and ambitious goals.”

The below members were elected unopposed. The Office Bearers of The Advertising Club for 2024-2025 are –

  • Rana Barua – President
  • Dheeraj Sinha – Vice President
  • Dr. Bhaskar Das – Secretary
  • Punitha Arumugam – Jt. Secretary
  • Mitrajit Bhattacharya - Treasurer

Managing Committee Members include the below industry leaders who will play a decisive role in driving synergies and ensuring the success of all The Advertising Club initiatives:

  • Avinash Kaul
  • Malcolm Raphael
  • Prasanth Kumar
  • Mansha Tandon
  • Ajay Kakar
  • Sonia Huria
  • Subramanyeswar S.

In addition, given below is the list of co-opted industry professionals:

  • Mayur Hola
  • Pradeep Dwivedi
  • Sagnik Ghosh

The below list of leaders are special invitees and bring immense value to The Advertising Club through their expertise and deep understanding of the respective industry segments:

  • Ajay Chandwani
  • Alok Lall
  • Amitesh Rao
  • Lulu Raghavan
  • Ashit Kukian
  • Raj Nayak
  • Satyanarayan Raghavan
  • Vikas Khanchandani
  • Vaishali Verma
Partha Sinha will continue as a member of the Managing Committee as the Immediate Past President for the ensuing year.
