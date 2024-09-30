The Advertising Club re-elects Rana Barua as President

The Advertising Club has announced the Managing Committee for the current fiscal, i.e., F.Y. 2024-2025, at its 70th Annual General Meeting. Rana Barua, Group CEO, Havas India, South East & North Asia (Japan & South Korea) Havas Group – India has been re-elected to lead the body.
The below members were elected unopposed. The Office Bearers of The Advertising Club for 2024-2025 are –
- Rana Barua – President
- Dheeraj Sinha – Vice President
- Dr. Bhaskar Das – Secretary
- Punitha Arumugam – Jt. Secretary
- Mitrajit Bhattacharya - Treasurer
Managing Committee Members include the below industry leaders who will play a decisive role in driving synergies and ensuring the success of all The Advertising Club initiatives:
- Avinash Kaul
- Malcolm Raphael
- Prasanth Kumar
- Mansha Tandon
- Ajay Kakar
- Sonia Huria
- Subramanyeswar S.
In addition, given below is the list of co-opted industry professionals:
- Mayur Hola
- Pradeep Dwivedi
- Sagnik Ghosh
The below list of leaders are special invitees and bring immense value to The Advertising Club through their expertise and deep understanding of the respective industry segments:
- Ajay Chandwani
- Alok Lall
- Amitesh Rao
- Lulu Raghavan
- Ashit Kukian
- Raj Nayak
- Satyanarayan Raghavan
- Vikas Khanchandani
- Vaishali Verma