The Advertising Club introduces refreshed brand identity

The Advertising Club (TAC) has introduced a refreshed brand identity as it marks more than seven decades of operations in India’s advertising, marketing and media industry.
The new identity is designed to reflect changes in the marketing landscape shaped by technology, AI and evolving consumer expectations. The rebranding was developed in partnership with brand consultancy Landor.
The updated positioning centres on the idea of TAC as The Beacon for the industry, aiming to provide direction during a period of disruption and rapid change. The new design system is intended to be adaptable across its awards platforms, partnerships and digital channels.
Speaking on the rebranding, Dheeraj Sinha, President, The Advertising Club, and CEO McCann India, said, “The Advertising Club (TAC) is one of India’s oldest and strongest associations championing ad and marketing innovations. Our seven-decade legacy carries both responsibility and opportunity and with this brand refresh, we are reaffirming our intent. Our new identity positions this body as a beacon in a time when volatility is high. At TAC, we will continue to set benchmarks, spark meaningful conversations and champion the ideas that define the marketing and advertising world’s tomorrow.”The refreshed identity is intended to build on its legacy while aligning with shifts in technology, data and creative practices across the industry.