The Advertising Club's Effie India Awards to take place on January 24

The Advertising Club’s Effie Awards will take place on Friday, 24 January 2025, at 6:30 p.m. The awards emphasise the importance of effective campaigns in building brands, shifting the focus from celebrating advertising craft to recognising the impact on business outcomes.
Effie Worldwide focuses on marketing effectiveness, recognising ideas that deliver results and encouraging discussions on the drivers of effective marketing. Collaborating with research and media organisations globally, Effie Worldwide provides insights into better marketing strategies. The Effie Awards acknowledge advertising that has proven successful in the marketplace, with recognition given to both the agency and the client.
For the past 23 years, the Effie India Awards have attracted around 1,200 professionals from advertising, marketing, media, research, PR, and communications. The India awards are now the second-largest Effie globally in terms of participation.
This year, The Advertising Club received 1,152 entries from 75 agencies. The judging process involved 486 jury members, including 254 marketing professionals, with Round 2 judging conducted in person in Mumbai, Delhi, and Bangalore.
Talking about this year’s Effie, Rana Barua, President, The Advertising Club & GROUP CEO, HAVAS INDIA, SOUTH EAST & NORTH ASIA (Japan & South Korea), Havas Group, India said, "The Effie Awards are a celebration of marketing brilliance, where effectiveness meets innovation, and efficiency thrives through collaboration. Effie India stands as a beacon of excellence, recognising campaigns that go beyond expectations, forge new standards, and exemplify the true spirit of partnerships that drive impactful and transformative business success. I look forward to this year's winning campaigns.”
Mitrajit Bhattacharya, Chairperson, Effie India Awards, The Advertising Club & Founder and President, The Horologists said, “It gives me great joy to host the 24th Effie India Awards Gala on the 24th of January. Celebrating the best work of the year with the people who create them is a huge high for all of us at the Effie India committee and The Advertising Club. A big thank you to 486 judges who judged a record-breaking (for a 12 month assessment period) of 1152 entries over three rounds of online and physical judging. In the round 2 judging that was physically held, we introduced jury chair for each session of judging, which was hugely appreciated. I also thank each participating agency and client for the support."
Pradeep Dwivedi, Co-Chairperson, Effie India Awards, The Advertising Club & Group CEO, Eros Media World said, “It’s an honour to serve as the co-chairperson for Effie Awards India. This platform celebrates the power of creative thinking and measurable impact, which are the cornerstones of successful marketing. I look forward to collaborating with industry leaders to recognise and reward the campaigns that truly drive results and set benchmarks for excellence. I would also like to thank Effie Global for their steadfast support through the jury & award process.