The Bear House onboards Kapture CX to elevate customer experience

The Bear House has recently onboarded Kapture CX, a Gen AI-powered customer support automation platform. The brand aims to leverage Kapture’s omnichannel capabilities, user interface and ease of ticket management to improve customers experience.
To accelerate its growth trajectory, the brand has integrated Kapture CX to overcome the shortcomings of third-party customer support including inadequate access and low visibility into the past tickets and customer history; and a cumbersome and inefficient operation.
Delighted with the integration, Harsh Somaiya, Co-founder of The Bear House said, “At The Bear House, our commitment has always been to provide exceptional experiences to our customers, both through our products and our service. By partnering with Kapture CX, we’re taking a significant step forward in ensuring that our customer support is as elevated and seamless as our brand. The intuitive design and robust capabilities of Kapture CX will allow us to better manage our customer interactions, ensuring that every query is handled with the attention and efficiency it deserves. We’re excited about the positive impact this will have on our customer relationships and our continued growth.”
Commenting on The Bear House’s decision to integrate Kapture CX, Gaurav Juneja, CRO of Kapture CX, said, 'We’re proud to add The Bear House, a fast-growing brand, to our portfolio of successful retail and eCommerce partnerships. Our experience in transforming customer support for leading brands enabled us to streamline and automate their operations with unmatched speed. What typically takes 30 days or more, we accomplished in less than a week—setting a new gold standard and exceeding their expectations. We deeply value their trust and are committed to delivering an exceptional experience that supports their continued growth.”