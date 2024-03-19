The Content Lab wins the integrated marketing mandate of Reise Moto

The Content Lab has bagged the integrated marketing mandate of Reise Moto. The agency will spearhead marketing strategies to help motorcycle and other two-wheeler riders better their riding experience.
Reise Moto and The Content Lab will embark on a series of marketing initiatives aimed at showcasing the brand’s core message of ‘the joy of riding’. The initiatives will highlight Reise Moto’s product lineup, foster community engagement and provide resources for riders to enable and elevate experiences on their journeys. From social media campaigns to brand experiences, the collaboration aims to deliver value to motorcycling enthusiasts.
“Reise Moto epitomises quality and innovation within the motorcycling industry. We are privileged to collaborate with such a distinguished brand that is poised on the threshold of growth and expansion. We look forward to leveraging our expertise to propel Reise Moto to new heights of success, with a fresh take on a category that has been saturated with conventional messaging over the years. We intend to achieve this through innovative, engaging and scalable content creation.” says Supriya Sehgal, Co-founder of The Content Lab.
“The collaboration with The Content Lab heralds an exciting new chapter for us at Reise Moto. We are thrilled to have the expertise of The Content Lab to help us further amplify the Reise Moto brand,” said Yogesh Mahansaria, MD, Mahansaria Enterprises Pvt. Ltd. “Their innovative marketing approach perfectly aligns with our commitment to delivering exceptional products and experiences to our customers. Together, we eagerly anticipate reshaping the motorcycling landscape and inspiring riders to embark on unforgettable journeys,” he added.