The Content Lab appoints Prateek Mehta as Creative Director

The Content Lab has appointed Prateek Mehta as Creative Director, to offer partner brands creative marketing solutions.
Mehta brings to his new role, a decade of experience as a marketing generalist that has seen him work with agencies like Mindshare India, Mullen Lowe Lintas, L&K Saatchi and Saatchi and BBDO Vietnam. His knack for identifying unique trends and insights has enabled him to translate these learnings into creative strategies, new media opportunities and brand campaigns.
“Thrilled to be a part of The Content Lab’s vision to become a creative powerhouse in digital marketing and production. Their consumer-focused strategies and emphasis on building unique creative solutions for dynamic business challenges resonate with my goals to elevate the role of advertising in the life of consumers. Excited to join this talented team and harness our combined skills to deliver outstanding outcomes for our clients,” Mehta remarked.
Mehta, who was on IMPACT Magazine’s 30 under 30 list in 2023, has represented India at young creative competitions like Young Lions and Young Spikes. His work has found recognition across forums like Cannes Lions, MMA Global and Effies.
“We look forward to having Prateek along on our journey to become a fully integrated agency, with a special focus on content solutions. His extensive experience, strategic acumen, leadership and vision will undoubtedly play a pivotal role in propelling The Content Lab to new heights,” said Vaibhav Mehta, Founder and CEO of The Content Lab.