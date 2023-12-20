The Games Fund names Raptor PR as its global AOR

The Games Fun has appointed Raptor PR for the global video games industry as the global agency of record.
Raptor PR is deploying an integrated global communications strategy, delivering a campaign to support The Games Fund’s business objectives and core value proposition, targeting verticals such as business, technology, institutional investors, and the games industry.
Maria Kochmola, Co-Founder and General Partner at The Games Fund said, “We are excited to announce our partnership with Raptor PR, which has a widespread reputation for deep understanding and expertise in the global video game industry. We believe this partnership will enhance awareness of The Games Fund as a leading gaming VC as we deploy the next phase of our investment strategy.”
Rana Rahman, Founder and CEO at Raptor PR, commented, “The Games Fund is deservedly recognised by those in the know as a one of the very best specialist gaming VC firms. Their innate ability to identify and nurture emerging ideas in emerging regions provides opportunities for talent that might otherwise not get the support it deserves. We’re committed to working closely with the TGF team to enhance their visibility and influence in the gaming ecosystem and beyond.”